Works have begun in Carlow on the survey and design stages of the National Broadband Plan

Works have begun in Carlow as telecommunications firm entegro has been awarded a contract to survey and design the National Broadband Plan (NBP) network, which will see entegro’s team survey and design fibre optic networks across Ireland.

The contract for the Irish Government’s NBP roll-out, which is being undertaken by National Broadband Ireland (NBI), will span 96% of the country’s land mass and connect even the most remote parts of rural Ireland.

This development sees the Kilkenny-headquartered company awarded a contract to fulfil some of the survey and design stages of the National Broadband Plan for NBI.

Work has already begun in Carlow - with Tipperary to follow soon after- and will involve entegro’s 70-strong dedicated team working in rural communities and survey locations nationwide.

entegro has built its reputation across Ireland, the UK, Europe and US as a leading provider at the forefront of telecommunications technology in designing and deploying gigabit networks.

Operating from their HQ Design Centre of Excellence on the edge of medieval Kilkenny City, and additional bases in Dublin and Athlone, the telecoms firm will play a key role in helping achieve the National Broadband Plan’s ambitious project goals.

As entegro continues to grow its workforce, an ongoing recruitment drive has been active for several roles including Network Designers Engineers, experienced Surveyors and Trainees wishing to enter the industry. Applications for several roles are being taken at careers@entegro.ie and can be viewed on https://entegro.ie/careers/

Working in conjunction with NBI, entegro is committed to providing local and national employment opportunities for those within the sector, and will support graduates and apprentices who wish to enter the industry.

This level of growth for the company shows promising indicators as Ireland begins to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions.

In addition, entegro will continue to engage with the local communities in which work will be carried out for the development of the NBP and the deployment of these networks, Jim Doyle, Managing Director of entegro explained.

“This hugely significant project is akin to the rural electrification of Ireland. There is not one home, family, business or community in rural Ireland that will not benefit from being connected to this fibre network.

“We look forward to the challenge, and to playing our part in the development and delivery of such a critical infrastructure project, that will be vital in Ireland’s future prosperity and growth.”

Fintan Shortall, Commercial Director of entegro added: “entegro’s collective expertise and resources have been instrumental in the designing and deploying of Ireland’s telecoms infrastructure since Jim Doyle and I started out in the industry 30 years ago. Our management and team continually deliver to a high standard for our clients and they have played a massive part in winning this contract.

“We work with communities and industry and service providers to empower and connect people, homes and businesses, in urban and rural areas not just in Ireland but across the UK, into Europe and the US. This project is a game changer for rural Ireland and for entegro,” he added.