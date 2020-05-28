Carlow bar offering pay and collect service of fresh cocktails as we head into weekend

Tully's Bar in Carlow is offering a pay and collect service of fresh cocktails as we head into the Bank Holiday weekend.

Customers can choose from eleven different cocktails, order and pay online.

People will have to select their individual collection time and then you can pick your freshly made cocktails up from the front door.

Collections available: Thursday 4pm to 8pm Friday 4pm to 8pm Saturday 4pm to 8pm Sunday 3pm to 7pm (Growlers of fresh beer will be available as soon as the bottles arrive)