Revealed: How many people with Covid-19 have died in care home facilities in Carlow

A report in the Irish Times gives a breakdown of 1,030 Covid-19 related deaths that have taken place in 167 facilities caring for older people around the country - including in Carlow.

In one Carlow facility, there have been a total of sixteen deaths.

The figures were privately compiled by the Health Service Executive and obtained by The Irish Times.

The report contains a list of deaths that took place in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes.

They are up to date as of Tuesday of this week.