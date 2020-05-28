Revealed: How many people with Covid-19 have died in care home facilities in Carlow
A report in the Irish Times gives a breakdown of 1,030 Covid-19 related deaths that have taken place in 167 facilities caring for older people around the country - including in Carlow.
In one Carlow facility, there have been a total of sixteen deaths.
The figures were privately compiled by the Health Service Executive and obtained by The Irish Times.
The report contains a list of deaths that took place in 167 facilities caring for older people across the country, including community hospitals, long-stay units, residential institutions and nursing homes.
They are up to date as of Tuesday of this week.
