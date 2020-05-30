Council advice on wearing a 'cloth face covering' in Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic
Carlow County Council have issued advice on wearing a "cloth face covering" in Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The local authority have said that wearing a cloth face covering is recommended in situations where it is difficult to practice social distancing.
They say that the masks "may help prevent people who do not know they have the virus from spreading it to others".
