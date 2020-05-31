Planning appeal lodged over green light for an Equestrian Training Centre in Carlow

A planning appeal has been lodged after Carlow County Council gave a green light for an Equestrian Training Centre in Carlow.

Planning permission had been granted on an application for the construction of the facility at Garryhill in Carlow. The applicants are Sian and Grahame Ball.

The plans include cross country all weather tracks and jumps, car parking and sign, a small office/toilet facility connected to previously granted waste water treatment system to be upgraded to facilitate the development and associated site development works.

The local authority granted conditional planning permission and attached 20 conditions to their decision in April of this year.

However, the decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by P.J. and Catherine Smithers, according to An Bord Pleanála's website.

The case is due to be decided by September 14 of this year.