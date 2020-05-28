Tullow students' straw company crowned runner-up at National Student Enterprise final
Well done!
Brilliant!
Tullow students' straw company was crowned runner-up at the National Student Enterprise Programme final this week.
The Last Straw from Tullow Community School won the runner-up award in the Senior Category of the National Student Enterprise Programme Final.
The team from Tullow Community School is comprised of four members: Dannah Kearney O’Brien, Ellie Byrne, Michelle Murray, Megan Doyle and their business is called The Last Straw.
Their teacher is Brian Larkin.
The business is a supplier of high quality stainless steel reusable straws in fast food outlets to support climatic action and provide an alternative to single use plastics.
