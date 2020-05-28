Emergency watermain upgrade works leaves large parts of Carlow without water

Due to emergency watermain upgrade works to the North Regional Scheme, large areas of Carlow will experience water outages on May 28 with immediate effect until approximately 10pm on Thursday night.

Areas include:

Hacketstown Road, Carlow from Benekerry Cross to Rathvilly

Palatine

Browneshill

Killerig

Grange

Rathoe

Tullow (to Ballon)

Ardristin

Kernanstown

And all surrounding/adjoining areas.

Carlow County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.