Emergency watermain upgrade works leaves large parts of Carlow without water
Be advised!
File photo
Due to emergency watermain upgrade works to the North Regional Scheme, large areas of Carlow will experience water outages on May 28 with immediate effect until approximately 10pm on Thursday night.
Areas include:
Hacketstown Road, Carlow from Benekerry Cross to Rathvilly
Palatine
Browneshill
Killerig
Grange
Rathoe
Tullow (to Ballon)
Ardristin
Kernanstown
And all surrounding/adjoining areas.
Carlow County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on