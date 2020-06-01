WARNING: 'We are each using 24 litres more water each day,' say Carlow's local authority

"We are each using 24 litres more water each day," Carlow's local authority has said as they urged people to conserve water.

They added: "Let’s work together to #ConserveWater. Place a basin in your sink when rinsing food to collect the water and use it for watering plants."

