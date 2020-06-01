WARNING: 'We are each using 24 litres more water each day,' say Carlow's local authority

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

"We are each using 24 litres more water each day," Carlow's local authority has said as they urged people to conserve water. 

The Council said that in recent times - due to lockdown restrictions - we are each using 24 litres more water each day.

They added: "Let’s work together to #ConserveWater. Place a basin in your sink when rinsing food to collect the water and use it for watering plants."

For more information, click here. 