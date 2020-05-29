Tullow Boxing Club offered 'fantastic premises to operate from by a local businessman'

Tullow Boxing Club has been offered a "fantastic premises to operate from by a local businessman" after an appeal on social media.

The club had issued an appeal to the public over their search for a new premises after they could not get a rent freeze during the Covid-19 lockdown which left the club "homeless".

However, in a post on Facebook this week, the club said: "Firstly to every single person that commented on our post, sharing the post, sent pms and tried to help our club thank you all so much.

"We had spent the past 2 months trying to find a solution. Hundreds of calls, texts and emails had been sent and we genuinely believed it was the end of our club.

"But the power of social media has really proved itself as we have been offered a fantastic premises to operate from by a local businessman. We are eternally grateful for this chance to provide a club for the people of Tullow.

"We do have a lot of work to do at the premises and we will be looking for as much help as possible through our gofundme account but for now thank you, thank you, thank you from all the coaches and committee at Tullow ABC."