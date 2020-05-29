Local TD calling for the resumption of screening services for communities around Carlow

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, is calling for the resumption of screening services in the community.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said a timeline needs to be given as to when screening programmes will be reintroduced.

She said: "The programmes, BreastCheck, CervicalCheck, BowelScreen, and Diabetic Rentia Screen have all been paused with no restart date proposed.

"Rightly, when the pandemic and widespread transmission of the virus began in Ireland the health service made moves to have all staff directed to the frontline. Screening services were paused as people were asked to stay at home."

She added: "Now as confirmed case numbers reduce and there are fewer people in our hospital network we need to see these services resumed for the approximately 2 million people who are eligible for them.

"There has to be a plan to deal with the backlog, and a specific public awareness campaign to coincide with the services resuming. People need to have faith that they are protected and supported in their screening services."