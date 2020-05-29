PICTURE: Local stream dries up in Carlow with dry spell to continue for the next week

Pictured above is a local stream that has dried up in Carlow with the dry spell to continue for the next week, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "I was sent this photo of a local stream that has dried up in Carlow as the dry spell continues. Weather models continue to show very little if any rainfall over the next 7 days."



Meanwhile, the Met Éireann stats show just over 50% of normal rainfall for spring at Oak Park in Carlow with just 94.4mm, there was 195.4mm in the spring of 2018.

The meteorological season of summer starts next Monday and the first week looks dry, Alan added.