Popular Carlow pub offering takeaway delivery service if you fancy a 'pint of plain'

A popular Carlow pub is offering a takeaway delivery service if you fancy a "pint of plain".

Ewing's Bar in Carlow say their delivery service starts on Friday from 3pm for collection and 6pm for delivery

Phone: 0599131138 and 0876445783

What can you get:

ANY 4 DRINKS FOR €20

Pints of Guinness/Heineken available and super fresh and delicious Strawberry/Wkd Daiquiri's available to be collected or delivered to your door

Served in plastic glasses or limited amount of pint glasses available for €2 fully returnable deposit

Delivery charge: €2.50

Minimum order: €20

LIMITED DELIVERY AVAILABLE so get your pre-orders in quick and don't miss out!

COLLECTION ALSO AVAILABLE