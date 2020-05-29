Popular Carlow pub offering takeaway delivery service if you fancy a 'pint of plain'
A popular Carlow pub is offering a takeaway delivery service if you fancy a "pint of plain".
Ewing's Bar in Carlow say their delivery service starts on Friday from 3pm for collection and 6pm for delivery
Phone: 0599131138 and 0876445783
What can you get:
ANY 4 DRINKS FOR €20
Pints of Guinness/Heineken available and super fresh and delicious Strawberry/Wkd Daiquiri's available to be collected or delivered to your door
Served in plastic glasses or limited amount of pint glasses available for €2 fully returnable deposit
Delivery charge: €2.50
Minimum order: €20
LIMITED DELIVERY AVAILABLE so get your pre-orders in quick and don't miss out!
COLLECTION ALSO AVAILABLE
