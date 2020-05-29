Construction commences on the Borris railway viaduct project in south Carlow

Construction has commenced this week on the Borris railway viaduct project which is supported under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund under Ireland 2040.

The redevelopment of one of the most iconic treasures in south Carlow is envisaged will create a tourism and local amenity experience.

The project has been designed by David Kelly Partnership and heritage and conservation specialists in Margaret Quinlan Architects.

This project will link the Borris railway viaduct to the amenities of Borris town and give a safe circuit for walkways thorough the beautiful vistas the viaduct and local roads provide.

The Viaduct is 800 metres in length and over 50 metres above the North Leinster Heritage Drive and the River Mountain.

This unique facility will be used for walking, cycling and other appropriate activities which will be attractive to both locals and visitors.

The project contractors are local contractors Pat Smith Groundworks who are working with Aidan Nolan & Associates who are Quantity Surveyors for the project.

Funding of €654,000 was received under the Rural Regeneration & Development fund following a business case developed by Carlow County Council for the project.

Speaking about the project, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive with Carlow County Council said: "I am delighted to see the progression of this project following the development of the project over the past number of years.

She added: "The viaduct when completed later in the year will not just be a local amenity but also a tourism experience and we hope it will enhance the residents’ and visitors’ appreciation of the beauty of the South of the County by experiencing the views from a completely new viewpoint.

"There has been significant work in the background to get this project off the ground, which has been achieved with deep respect to this heritage asset with the support of our elected members and our Senior Engineer Kieran Culliance, roads and infrastructure section in partnership with our Special Projects Team in Economic Development."

Speaking about the project Cllr John Pender, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: "The refurbishment of the viaduct will be an important addition to the current recreation/amenity offering in Borris and the broader Blackstairs Region.

"It will also be a new significant improvement in the visitor experience infrastructure in the county."