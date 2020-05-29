Carlow Gardaí issue warning over reports of young people swimming in local rivers

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning over reports of young people swimming in local rivers.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "There have been a number of reports to Garda Stations of young people swimming in local rivers and lakes.

"Please ensure all Covid-19 Government restrictions are adhered to including: 5km rule, social distancing and groups of no more than 4 people together.

"We would ask young people to behave responsibly and parents to know their whereabouts. If swimming, please be not to get out of your depth and ensure there is always an adult present.

"We would also ask everyone to avoid ever mixing alcohol consumption and swimming, they don't mix. Drive carefully this bank holiday weekend #stay safe"