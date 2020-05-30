Carlow business secures €1m investment for fever detection device during pandemic

A Carlow-based company, Xenon, has announced that it has secured €1m in funding for their handsfree, infrared temperature testing device – Fever Defence.

The investment was made by New York based venture capital firm, ATW Partners.

Fever Defence is a standalone device that uses a thermal imaging camera and facial detection camera to test people’s temperature, upon entry to a building or site.

The non-contact device measures skin temperature in less than one second, and is accurate up to ±0.3°C.

Upon reading the temperature, it then alerts the individual of the result using a red and green light stop-go system and an audible notification if a potential fever temperature is detected.

Paddy Byrne, Managing Director of Xenon Fever Defence, said: “We are delighted to have secured this investment, which will help us to scale our operations across Europe and the United States.

“Employers are moving quickly to put additional safety measures in place to protect their workplaces and their customers against the risk of COVID-19.

"Our devices have been installed at companies and organisations across a number of different industries - from construction sites and offices to retail and childcare settings in the Irish, European and US markets.

“Fever Defence acts as the first layer of defence for businesses, as they navigate their way through operating during the pandemic.

"This funding will allow us to expand our reach, and help organisations across the globe in reopening for business as soon and as safely as possible."

Managing Partner of ATW Partners, Antonio Ruiz-Giménez, said that Fever Defence provides a smart solution for businesses worldwide as they begin to reopen: “The COVID-19 crisis has meant that businesses and organisations have had to reimagine the way they work, and the safety measures they have in place.

“Fever Defence will help create safer environments for people to be in, which is something we fully support. The product has excellent market potential and we are looking forward to working with the team to help them advance and scale in Ireland, Europe, the US and beyond.”