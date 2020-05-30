PICTURES: 'Mindless and dangerous vandalism' as fire destroys men's shed workshop

A councillor has hit out over "mindless and dangerous vandalism" after a fire destroyed the men's shed workshop in Tinahely on the Carlow/Wicklow border.

In a post on Facebook, along with pictures of the damage caused, Cllr John Mullen said: "Mindless and dangerous vandalism visited Tinahely Men’s Shed again [on Thursday night] with a deliberate fire destroying a large workshop, benches and tools."

He added: "This disgusting behaviour on a group that provides so much good for our community MUST STOP. Anyone with any information - please report to local Gardaí at 059 648 1022."