LATEST: Spike in positive Covid-19 cases in Carlow over the Bank Holiday weekend

Carlow has seen a spike in positive Covid-19 cases over the Bank Holiday weekend and now has 166 confirmed cases, up from 155 on Friday.

This is according to the latest set of statistics after a spike on Sunday in the Dolmen County.

However, the figures reported on June Bank Holiday Monday saw the number of Carlow cases remain unchanged when it was also confirmed that Ireland had passed the 25,000 threshold for confirmed cases of the deadly virus.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that one more person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,650 deaths in Ireland.

A further 77 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, Monday, June 1 bringing the total number official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,062 since February 29.