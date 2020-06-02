Council to allow businesses to put chairs and tables in front of premises without a fee

Carlow County Council is to allow businesses to put chairs and tables in front of their premises without a fee, it has been confirmed.

The move is to help local businesses bounce back from the Covid-19 lockdown and the chairs and tables will be installed where it is "appropriate and safe" to do so.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said: "A number of weeks ago I asked that the Council consider allowing business to place table and chairs in front of their premises and wave some of the strict requirements that would have applied in the past, including fees.

"Over the coming weeks and months this will allow businesses a bit of flexibility whilst complying with social distancing requirements.

"I am happy to confirm that the Council will be flexible with business and, where appropriate and safe, will allow them to place chairs and tables in front of their premises with no fee being charged.

"Businesses must contact the council with what they are proposing. If you have any queries on this please don’t hesitate to get in touch."