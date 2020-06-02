Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí seize five vehicles over 24-hour period at Covid-19 checkpoints

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí seized five vehicles over a 24-hour period at Covid-19 checkpoints during the Bank Holiday weekend.

The vehicles were seized for no tax and insurance while Gardaí were conducting Covid-19 checkpoints and a further two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

An Garda Siochána and The Road Safety Authority (RSA) are urging road users to take extra care when using the roads.