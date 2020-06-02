Bennekerry National School in Carlow wins prize for Global Citizenship Litter and Waste

Bennekerry National School has won a prize for Global Citizenship Litter and Waste as part of the Green Schools competition.

The local primary school took top spot in the "Eastern Midlands Region Winners for Global Citizenship Litter and Waste" category.

In a post on social media, the school said: "An amazing achievement! Thanks to Ms Rice who coordinated this mammoth project along with her hard working Green School Committee!

"We are really proud of your efforts and as a school we have learned so much about global citizenship and making our planet more equal, fair and sustainable."