Five-bed house near Borris and at the foothills of Mount Leinster on sale for €240,000

A five-bed house near Borris and at the foothills of Mount Leinster is on sale for €240,000.

The property is located at Currane, a rural townsland which is situated approximately 4km from Borris village and sited in a very scenic area at the foothills of Mount Leinster.

The property is sited just 1.5 km off the Borris/Fenagh Road in a quiet rural area which is very accessible to all services and amenities.

It commands beautiful views across Mount Leinster to Coppenagh Hills and Mount Brandon, and indeed across the whole of the Barrow Valley.

