Planning lodged in Carlow for covered stand for over 300 spectators at GAA facility

Planning has been lodged in Carlow for a covered stand for over 300 spectators at a GAA facility.

Bagenalstown Gales have made the application for the development at McGrath Memorial Park, Dunleckney.

The planning permission seeks approval for a proposed new 10,350m wide vehicle entrance and single storey turnstiles and ticket booth all at the proposed new entrance as well as a new single storey ladies and gents toilets block.

The plans also include a new 329 spectator covered stand and proposed surface car parking (93 spaces) and all associated works along with a new 1.8m wide pedestrian entrance and close existing pedestrian entrance close to the club house.

As part of the plans, the club will demolish the existing tractor shed/store.

A decision is due by the Council on July 22.

However, the dates and timelines on this application may be affected by the Emergency Covid-19 legislation.