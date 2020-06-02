Planning lodged in Carlow for covered stand for over 300 spectators at GAA facility
Planning has been lodged in Carlow for a covered stand for over 300 spectators at a GAA facility.
Bagenalstown Gales have made the application for the development at McGrath Memorial Park, Dunleckney.
The planning permission seeks approval for a proposed new 10,350m wide vehicle entrance and single storey turnstiles and ticket booth all at the proposed new entrance as well as a new single storey ladies and gents toilets block.
The plans also include a new 329 spectator covered stand and proposed surface car parking (93 spaces) and all associated works along with a new 1.8m wide pedestrian entrance and close existing pedestrian entrance close to the club house.
As part of the plans, the club will demolish the existing tractor shed/store.
A decision is due by the Council on July 22.
However, the dates and timelines on this application may be affected by the Emergency Covid-19 legislation.
