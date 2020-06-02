Carlow Gardaí continue to engage with communities at parks and beauty spots

Gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny continue to engage with local communities at parks and beauty spots throughout the both counties to ensure compliance with public health guidelines.

An Garda Síochána are reminding people not to make non-essential journeys at this time.

With the continuation of the hot spell of weather, Gardaí in Mooncoin encountered and received numerous complaints from local people in relation to the volume of people attending at Poulanassy Waterfall in Clonassey, Mullinavat.

A large proportion of people attending were from outside the recommended 5km limit currently advised under Covid-19 restrictions, some people travelling up to 50kms.

In line with advised protocols, Garda members engaged and encouraged all people who were not permitted to be present, to leave the area.

People complied and the legislative powers under the new Health Act have not been used.

Another issue is the parking of cars near the entrance to the waterfall. The road is a narrow country road and because of the parking of vehicles on it, traffic is being prevented from passing up or down especially agricultural machinery.

Fixed charge penalties have been issued.

The public are reminded that while some regulations have been eased there is still a 5km travel and exercise limit.

Gardaí added: "We are all in this together and we acknowledge the massive compliance by people in Kilkenny and Carlow."