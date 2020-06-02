UPDATED: Air Ambulance called to accident in Carlow involving teenager on a bicycle
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
The Air Ambulance has been called to the scene of an accident that occurred shortly after 7pm in Carlow on Tuesday evening.
The road traffic incident occurred just outside Newtown village.
It is believed a teenager on a bicycle collided with a vehicle.
Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident.
The teenager's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
