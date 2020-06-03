New car sales in Carlow down almost 30% compared to the same period last year

New car sales in Carlow are down almost 30% compared to the same period last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released their official new vehicle statistics which show that car registrations for May declined 72.3% (1,751) when compared to May 2019 (6,320).

In Carlow, there have been 625 new car registrations up to May of this year compared to 867 for the same period last year. That's a decline of 27.9%.

Retailers' showrooms remained closed until the 18th of May, as a result of COVID-19 impacting heavily on sales. Registrations year to date are down 34.6% (51,904) on the same period last year (79,350).

The commercial vehicle sector was also impacted. Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) down 70.3% (510) compared to May last year (1,717) and year to date are down 31.3% (10,016).

HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 69.8% (90) in comparison to May 2019 (298). Year to date HGV's are down 23.2% (1141).

Used car imports for May (857) seen a decrease of 90.8% on May 2019 (9,347). While year to date imports are down 58.9% (18,525) on 2019 (45,066).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commenting on the market figures said: "Our Industry is grateful to be open for business again.

"SIMI members continue to implement social distancing and sanitisation measures, in accordance with both Industry and State guidelines, that will protect both their employees and customers against the spread of COVID-19.

"With new car sales for the month over 70% down on May last year and with both the dire economic outlook for the rest of the year and no hire drive activity, it is clearly going to be a very challenging period for the Industry.

"In the short term the State should expedite the safe re-opening of NCT, while also re-instate the Government Grants for Company Electric Vehicle purchases.

"The key July registration period is fast approaching, and the Motor Industry has commenced promotional activity with a variety of attractive new car offers already announced in order to optimise sales.

"In addition, strong Government support in the coming weeks, months and year will be vital in helping the Industry support the nearly 50,000 people in employment."