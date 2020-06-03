LATEST: Some good news on the number of positive Covid-19 cases around the Dolmen County

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow remained the same on Tuesday evening, according to the latest figures.

There are still 166 confirmed cases in the county and the good news is the figure has not increased in two days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Tuesday had been informed that a total of eight people with Covid-19 had died.

There have now been a total 1,658 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 1 June the HPSC has been notified of 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,066 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 31 May (25,056 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,292 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,986 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,090 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%