'Thanks for your service,' councillor pays tribute to retiring Garda sergeant in Tullow

"Thanks for your service," said Cllr Will Paton has he paid tribute to retiring Garda Sgt Joe Hanley in Tullow.

Cllr Paton said Tuesday was the last day of duty for Sgt Hanley who has been sergeant at Tullow for the past 20 years.

He added: "On behalf of the Tullow Community and on my own behalf I want to thank Joe for his dedicated service and wish him every happiness into the future.

"May your golfing handicap decrease and your retirement be long."