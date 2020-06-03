Carlow survey participants can enter draw to win one of two €25 Love Carlow Gift Cards

The Love Carlow Consumer Sentiment Survey launched by County Carlow Chamber is currently open and listening to the views of residents and consumers towards retail and retail space as a result of Covid-19.

The online survey takes just two minutes to complete and is anonymous, however all Carlow participants have the option to enter a draw to win one of two €25 Love Carlow Gift Cards when completed before 12 noon on Friday, June 5.

The results of the survey will be used to inform and assist local businesses in developing the best responses to meet the needs of their consumers and also in the development of strategies and policies towards ensuring safe environments across our towns and county.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber, said: "The Consumer Sentiment Survey is about listening to the people who live, work and shop around our county.

"With some businesses already open and more preparing to open in the coming weeks, it is vital that we hear the views of people locally to ensure these businesses can prepare in the best way possible and continue to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone."

Details of all the survey can be found at www.carlowchamber.com.

To take the survey, click this link: https://bit.ly/2A5qvQk

The County Carlow Chamber is an independent organisation, working on behalf of member businesses across the county and regularly lobbying on their behalf.