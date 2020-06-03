House with panoramic views of Carlow countryside to go under the hammer
Craanlusky, Bilboa, Ballinabranagh, Carlow
A five-bed house with stunning views of the sweeping Carlow countryside is to go under the hammer with a guide price of €150,000.
The detached property boasts splendid views of the surrounding countryside and is situated on around 1.03 acres.
It extends to around 225 sq. mts. and has geothermal heating.
For Sale by Public Auction
Auction Location: Online
Auction Date & Time: Friday, 26 June at 10:00 AM
