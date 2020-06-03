Carlow Gardaí investigate burglary of a garden shed and provide list of items taken
Gardaí are investigating the burglary of a garden shed at a house in Ballybar Upper, Carlow.
The incident occurred between 10pm and midnight on Thursday, May 28.
A quantity of garden equipment was taken (listed below)
An orange Stihl chainsaw,
a red Husqvarna chainsaw,
a red Husqvarna hedge cutter
a Tanalca leaf blower
a small Bosch hand drill
Bosch belt sander
John Sered hedge trimmer
Bosch cordless jigsaw
Nailgun
Bosch angle grinder
Kangle red power washer
Falcon bench drill
If anyone is offered any of these for sale or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the burglary please contact Gardaí in Carlow.
