'Not safe enough for your kids to go on it,' Carlow campaign offers solutions to Council

Carlow Cycling Campaign say they are offering "easy wins" to Carlow County Council with solutions to make the cycling infrastructure in the county safer.

In a post on Facebook, along with the picture above, they said: "We want to inform the Council of easy wins, ideas from the Carlow cycling community to make their passage safer that can be done overnight.

"Ideas like protecting this cycle lane. It has already been designated as a cycle lane and yet it’s not safe enough for your kids to go on it.

"We can’t let this cycling momentum slip."