Carlow College, St Patrick's has launched a new Research Hub for the South East

The second oldest third level institution in Ireland, Carlow College, St Patrick's has launched a new Research Hub to showcase staff research in the arts, humanities and social sciences.

Announcing the new initiative, Research Hub Chair Dr Eoghan Smith said: "Even though we are a relatively small college, our staff are active researchers, often with international research and media profiles.

"This hub draws all their work together and showcases it collectively."

Recent and upcoming research publications include such diverse topics as:

· Yearbook of the Irish Philosophical Society: Special Edition ‘Humans and Other Animals’ (2020) by Dr Noel Kavanagh

· Electioneering and Propaganda in Ireland 1918-1921: Votes, Violence & Victory by Dr Elaine Callinan

· Stacking the Coffins, Influenza, War and Revolution in Ireland, 1918-1919 by Dr Ida Milne

With a history of educational excellence spanning over 200 research activities at Carlow College, St Patrick's are grounded in the College's ethos, vision, and mission.

These include fostering an openness to new ideas, building civic engagement and social awareness, and the promotion of creativity and innovation.

Carlow College's vibrant researchers are widely published and internationally respected in their fields.

The Research Hub will promote their work, and enable the development of quality publications, institutional and public research events, and inter-institutional collaborations.