Gardaí investigating series of van robberies in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a series of attempted van break-ins and break-ins.

The incidents took place between last Thursday and Friday at a hotel car park in the centre of Carlow town and the car park of an establishment on the Kilkenny road.

A number of vans were targeted, and an orange Husqvarna chainsaw, a Stihl leaf blower and chainsaw, and a generator were taken from vehicles.

Anyone with information should contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.