New Carlow Chamber of Commerce president seeks global opportunities for local businesses

Less than 24 hours after taking over as the 37th president of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Colin Duggan met with Ambassador of India to Ireland Sandeep Kumar in his first official engagement.

Opportunities for trade and collaboration for Carlow companies were discussed, as too were the challenges facing businesses in Ireland and India.

The ambassador was very interested to hear about many of Carlow’s indigenous companies.

“There are a wide range of opportunities available to Carlow companies globally, and through our Chamber Trade Connections programme we aim to help them to build the connections to assist them in embracing these opportunities for trade and collaboration,” said Mr Duggan.

“The meeting was very positive, and we already have a number of interesting opportunities to explore further with the ambassador and his team.”

To mark the first visit of Ambassador Kumar to Carlow, Mr Duggan presented him with a copy of County Carlow - Visions of Town and Country by local author Jimmy O’Toole and also with a copy of From Kyle Hill to Pennsylvania, the true story by Paddy Byrne of the extraordinary development of a small company in rural Ireland, which grew to employ over 1,000 people and now ranks in the top league of hydraulic cylinders makers in the world.