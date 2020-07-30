Carlow deaths and funerals - Thursday, July 30

Michael Doyle

- 58 Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow on Thursday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Friday at 11am in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in Arles Cemetery, County Laois.

Michael's Mass can be viewed from The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow's online streaming service.