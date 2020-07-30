Carlow club praises 'massive support' from St Canice's Credit Union

A Carlow club has praised the "massive support" of St Canice's Credit Union with the installation of fencing around their pitch.

Kilree Celtic received a donation of €15,000 from St Canice's Credit Union, and the club is proud to name their home ground as Credit Union Park.

"We can now start to develop the club and be of wider benefit to the local community," a club spokesperson said.

"The before and after videos [on our social media] really tell a story and the pitch is a credit to the volunteers who are working tirelessly to keep it maintained. We look forward to seeing you all at Credit Union Park for our first season back in the Premier Division."