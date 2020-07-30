'Deeply honoured' Carlow TD lands new role with Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald TD has appointed Carlow-Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion as the new chair of the Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Committee.

Deputy McDonald said she is “very pleased” to make the appointment, that it is the first time a Sinn Féin TD has held the role and is “reflective of the change that people voted for” in February's general election.

"Kathleen brings an immense wealth of experience to this position having sat on the committee in the last Dáil, and through her hard work and engagement as Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs,” Deputy McDonald said.

“I have no doubt she will do an excellent job in his new role. She has consistently represented Carlow and Kilkenny with distinction, and has risen to the challenge of every position she has held.”

Deputy McDonald said Covid-19 has shone a spotlight on inequalities in society. “Our childcare system is broken and completely unfit for purpose, people living with disabilities continue to be failed by the State, while the inhumane system of direct provision needs to end,” she said.

“The Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Committee has a key role to play as we face the unprecedented challenges in trying to build a fairer society in a way which delivers recovery for all at a time of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Deputy Funchion said she is “"deeply honoured” by the appointment.

“I look forward to working with the sector and to play a key role in trying to build a fairer society for all our citizens,” she added.