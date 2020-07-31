Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, July 31

Charlie Walsh

Ballon, Carlow / 7 Oliver Plunkett Park, Carrigduff, Bunclody, Wexford

Reposing at Lennon's Funeral Home, Bunclody on Friday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday to Saints Peter and Paul Church, Ballon for private funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery.

Eileen Maher (née Pender)

Bennekerry, Carlow / 10 Cedar Park, Leixlip, Kildare

Reposing at Catherine Doodys' house, Ardnehue, Bennekerry (Eircode R93 E0 P8) on Friday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to St Mary's Church, Bennekerry for Mass at 2pm. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Paul (Patrick) Donoghue

11 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow, R21 F883

Reposing at his home (Eircode R21- F883) on Friday from 12 noon, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning to St. Andrew's Church Bagenalstown for private funeral Mass (maximum 50 people) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Alice Byrne (née Carson)

- Ballyharmon, Carlow

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Saturday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow. Alice’s funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church's online streaming service.