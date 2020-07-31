Gardaí investigating break ins at Carlow business premises

Gardaí are investigating break ins at a business premises in Carlow.

The incidents took place at a business premises on Bridge Street in Tullow at 11.15pm on Wednesday and 10.15am on Thursday morning.

The property was entered via an upstairs window. The premises was ransacked and a sum of cash was taken.

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for any information in relation to this incident to contact 059-9151222.