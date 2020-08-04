Book of condolences for the late John Hume opens in Carlow

Carlow County Council has opened a book of condolences for the late John Hume at the reception area in County Hall.

The former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Monday aged 83.

The Carlow County Council offices are open between 10am and 12 noon daily. Persons who wish to sign the book are advised to bring their own pen due to Covid-19 precautions.

His funeral mass will be broadcast on RTÉ One, RTÉ News Now and streamed on the RTÉ News website at 11.30am this Wednesday.

