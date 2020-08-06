Summer weather 'finally returns' in forecast for this weekend

Ireland Weather Channel forecaster Cathal Nolan has predicted a return of summer weather in Ireland this weekend.

"It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. Summer weather is set to return across the country over the coming weekend with high pressure set to finally take control of our weather after what has been a pretty mixed summer so far," he said.

"The change towards the more settled weather pattern will really take hold through Friday afternoon, with the settled weather set to persist into next week also.

"Thursday will be a generally dry day across the country with sunny spells and cloudy periods also. The best of the sunshine will be across the Midlands, East and North of the country, with some cloudier spells likely across the South and West in particular. Feeling warm with highs of between 19-23 or 24 degrees Celsius. Light mostly southerly winds.

"Friday will begin dry and sunny in the east with very warm temperatures. Cloudier further to the west as a weak weather system pushes eastwards across the country with the odd heavier burst of rain possible. During the late afternoon and evening drier sunnier weather will spread from the west reaching all areas by the evening. Highs of between 19-23 degrees Celsius.

"Saturday and Sunday will be excellent weather-wise across the country with prolonged sunshine likely in almost all areas, and feeling pleasantly warm in light and variable winds. Highest temperatures over the weekend will range between 20-25 degrees Celsius, warmest on Sunday afternoon across the Midlands," Cathal added.

"Present indications are that the mainly settled weather will remain in place between Monday to Wednesday at least next week, however, there will be a divide in our weather between the east and the west.

"To the west, our weather remains mostly dry with some good sunny spells likely. However, to the east there will always be the risk of some heavy showers or isolated thunderstorms pushing northwards through the Irish Sea. Remaining warm early next week with highs of between 19-23 degrees Celsius."