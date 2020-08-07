'Significant increase' of Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance for Carlow families

An expansion of the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance to cover eligible parents in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will ensure that many more families in Carlow and Kilkenny can benefit from it ahead of this school year, according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is a once-off, means tested payment to assist eligible families with the extra costs when children start school each autumn.

The payment amounts to €150 for a child aged four to 11 years and €275 for eligible children aged 12 to 22 years. Students aged between 18 and 22 years must be returning to full-time second-level education in a recognised school or college in the autumn of 2020.

“This significant increase in the fund is to aid families whose income has been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and who will find the back to school period expensive," Deputy Phelan says.

“This year €152.9 million has been made available for the scheme, which compares with estimated expenditure on the scheme last year of €53.7 million. Any parent or guardian wishing to apply should go immediately to www.mywelfare.ie and check the criteria. While a large number of payments are being paid automatically with no application form required, if a family received a payment last year and have not already received a notification from the department of an automated payment, they are advised to make an application now online."

The closing date for receipt of applications for this year’s Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is September 30.

Anyone looking for further information in relation to the application process can email the department at bscfa@welfare.ie or call the dedicated phone lines 071 9193318 and 0818 11 11 13.