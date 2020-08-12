FAI allow return to training in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

The Football Association of Ireland has today partially lifted the cessation of all football activity in counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois to permit the return of non-contact training, as per Government guidelines, in those counties.

The cessation order on all football in the three counties was imposed last Friday, following the announcement of new Government restrictions.

The FAI has since sought Government guidance on the return of football activities and is now allowing the return of non-contact training in groups of 15 or less in the counties and under strict Protocol guidelines which have been made available to all affiliates.

The FAI will monitor the situation in Kildare, Offaly and Laois on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the Government and their agents. The health and safety of all stakeholders remains the key focus of the FAI in this regard as we continue to adopt a cautious approach to the return of all football activities in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

The FAI urge all stakeholders to follow HSE guidelines in the battle against Covid-19.