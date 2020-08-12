Síolta the Squirrel returns for Carlow Heritage Week

Síolta the Squirrel is back with a whole new set of outdoor Nature on Your Doorstep challenges especially for Heritage Week, which runs from August 15-23.

Nature on Your Doorstep is a series of six colourful challenge sheets to encourage and assist people of all ages to explore their local natural and built environment. In previous years, Carlow Sports Partnership ran a Family Explorer Challenge with events and family challenges designed to encourage families to get active outdoors while exploring the wonderful natural heritage of County Carlow.

“This year we wanted to create activities that were not site specific that children and their families could complete in their gardens or on the roads and pathways close to their homes,” organisers say.

“With colourful photos and drawings and fun activities suggested by our mascot Síolta the Squirrel, the Nature on Your Doorstep challenges are mainly targeted at primary school age children but can be used by anybody of any age, in any part of the country and are particularly suited to families working together.

“Our Wildflower Walk Challenge encourages people to notice and record wildflowers while out walking and to encourage wildflowers in their gardens. The Minibeast Safari Challenge offers suggestions for locating, learning about and protecting insects and invertebrates.

“The Heritage Explorer Challenge suggests different ways of finding and researching local built heritage while the Garden Map Challenge: Map Your Walk Challenge and Garden Creativity Challenge look at fun ways to record what you find and use natural items in creative ways.

Carlow Sports Partnership and Wildways Adventures are excited to see participation from across the county and with that in mind look forward to seeing social media posts of your activities. “Make sure to share your photos or videos, tag us and use any of the following hashtags: #BeActive, #ActiveCarlow, #NatureOnYourDoorStep, #SíoltaTheSquirrel #ActiveCarlow.”

Download the activity sheets.