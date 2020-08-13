APPEAL: Carlow/Kilkenny gardaí call for owner of dog to come forward

Gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny are appealing for the owner of a German Shephard to come forward.

The dog was discovered by a member of the Defence Forces on the Kilkenny ring road on Wednesday evening.

The dog, who is not microchipped, was brought to Kilkenny Garda Station, where he is currently being cared for.

Any with information can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.