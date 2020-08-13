APPEAL: Carlow/Kilkenny gardaí call for owner of dog to come forward
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for the owner of a German Shephard to come forward
Gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny are appealing for the owner of a German Shephard to come forward.
The dog was discovered by a member of the Defence Forces on the Kilkenny ring road on Wednesday evening.
The dog, who is not microchipped, was brought to Kilkenny Garda Station, where he is currently being cared for.
Any with information can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.
This beautiful dog was found by our colleagues in the Defence Forces on the Ring Road in Kilkenny this evening. He was...Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on