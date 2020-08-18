Government agrees new Covid-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings

New restrictions are to be introduced across the country in response to the recent spike in cases of Covid-19.

The Cabinet met for just over three hours this Tuesday afternoon to consider the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The strict measures, which have been agreed by Government, will remain in place until at least September 13.

All outdoor events will be limited to fifteen people, down from 200, while indoor events will be limited to six people.

Sporting events can proceed behind closed doors and without spectators present, with gatherings before or after to be avoided.

Weddings and religious ceremonies will be allow to go ahead with a maximum of 50 people in attendance.

Elderly and vulnerable people are being advised to restrict the amount of time they spend outside of their homes, to limit their social contacts and shop at designated times.

All visits to homes are limited to six people and from no more than three households, either indoors or out.

Restaurants can stay open but must close by 11.30pm.

The Government says Gardaí will be given new powers to enforce the new rules and regulations around social gatherings, particularly in restaurants and bars and in private homes.

It has also been agreed that workers should be advised to work from home where possible and the use of public transport should be avoided, unless absolutely necessary.

Another measure which has been agreed is to advise people to wear face masks when travelling in a vehicle with someone who is not from their household.

Taoiseach Michael Martin outlined the restrictions this Tuesday evening August 18.

"We are at another critical moment. If we want to limit the number of people who get seriously ill or die because of the virus, we need to follow these public health measures," he said.