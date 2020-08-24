Gardaí investigating car damage at Carlow housing estate

Gardaí are investigating after a car was damaged outside a house in Carlow.

The incident took place at Burrin Manor, Carlow, where a silver Peugeot was damaged by two males wearing dark clothing shortly after midnight on Thursday last.

The front passenger window and the left passenger door were damaged, and the left wing mirror was broken off.

Contact gardaí at Carlow Garda Station on 059- 9136620 with any information.