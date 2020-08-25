Huge funding boost for IT Carlow's student services

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has allocated €242,000 to Institute of Technology (IT) Carlow to support students’ mental health and wellbeing.

The announcement is part of a comprehensive financial package of €5 million to support higher education students as they prepare to return to college.

The funding will be used to:

Recruit additional student counsellors and assistant psychologists

Implement the soon to the published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework

Implement the Framework for Consent in HEIs: Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions.

Commenting on the announcement, IT Carlow president Dr. Patricia Mulcahy said: “We warmly welcome the €242,000 earmarked by Minister Harris for Institute of Technology Carlow. It comes at a time of great challenge and change in the lives of students around the country. We will use it wisely to continue the great work of our student services and our medical centre in supporting the health and wellbeing of our student body."

It is understood the Higher Education Authority will contact IT Carlow and other higher education institutions in the coming week and set out individual allocations and the conditions attaching to the use of these funds in support of student services, student wellbeing and mental health.

Welcoming the news, Deputy John Paul Phelan said: “Mental health is probably the number one health issue for young people in Ireland today. The concerns and worries of young people around their mental health have been compounded by the isolation and uncertainty brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For students, the college experience has been different this year from ever before. Students have had to adjust to remote learning and carried out without face to face support from their college or their peers.

“For these reasons, Minister Harris has prioritised funding to support student counselling services, key mental health interventions and the provision of a safe, respectful, supportive and positive environment in our higher education institutions.

“This important funding will really help support students as they return to college in this Covid world.”