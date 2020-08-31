APPEAL: Gardaí searching for missing Carlow dogs
Dogs last seen on Kilkenny road in Carlow
Gardaí in Carlow have appealed for information in relation to two missing dogs.
The dogs were last seen around the Kilkenny road area of Carlow at 10am on Sunday.
Contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 with any information.
