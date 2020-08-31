Gardaí issue online fraud scam warning to Carlow businesses
Gardaí are warning businesses to protect themselves from online fraud.
“We are continuously receiving reports of online scams targeting businesses.
“Business e-mail compromise, often referred to as invoice re-direct, can have a devastating effect on businesses big and small,” a garda spokesperson said.
Businesses are advised to use anti-virus, firewall and other tools and scan computers and devices regularly to prevent malware infections.
